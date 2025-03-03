AI gives it’s verdict as the FA Cup reaches the quarter-final stage

Brighton will host Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest or Ipswich in the FA Cup quarter-finals after knocking out Newcastle in extra-time.

Danny Welbeck’s excellent winner for the Seagulls sealed their progress after Yankuba Minteh had levelled Alexander Isak’s opener from the spot.

Nottingham Forest take on Ipswich Town tonight at the City Ground in their fifth round contest.

Fulham will host London rivals Crystal Palace in the quarters after Marco Silva’s team despatched holders Manchester United on penalties. The Cottagers won the shoot-out 4-3 at Old Trafford after Sunday’s fifth-round tie had ended 1-1 following extra time.

Championship outfit Preston, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, will be at home to Aston Villa while Premier League champions Manchester City head to Bournemouth.

The quarter-final ties will take place across the final weekend of March 29 and the FA Cup final is scheduled for Wembley Stadium on May 17.

As we enter the last eight, I asked Grok AI, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, who stands the best chance of winning this season?

"Predicting the winner is inherently uncertain, as it depends on team form, injuries, managerial decisions, and the unpredictable nature of knockout competitions,” said the technology.

“However, I can provide an informed analysis based on available data up to March 3, 2025, and the current state of the tournament.”

Joly good, now we are getting somewhere. Grok regards Manchester City as favourite to lift the title due to their track record and “world-class talent like Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.”

It said: “Posts on X and betting reflects strong public and analytical confidence,” Grok added.

The technology then provided a break down of the other contenders, starting with Aston Villa.

“Aston Villa, under Unai Emery, are another strong contender. Their recent FA Cup performances—beating Cardiff City in the fifth round—and their competitive Premier League form suggest they could go deep. Emery’s experience in knockout tournaments adds to their case.

“Brighton have shown resilience, edging past Newcastle United 2-1 in extra time in the fifth round. With players like Danny Welbeck stepping up, they have attacking flair, but their inconsistency and defensive frailties might hinder them against top opposition.”

“Bournemouth have already beaten Manchester City once this season (in the league) and face them again in the quarter-finals. Their penalty shootout win over Wolves in the fifth round highlights their grit.

“Crystal Palace, facing Fulham in an all-London quarter-final, have momentum after defeating Millwall 3-1. Their attacking duo of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise could trouble any defence.

Fulham have shown they can compete with bigger sides, making this matchup intriguing.

Nottingham Forest, assuming they beat Ipswich Town tonight, would face Brighton. Their recent form, including a 4-3 loss to Newcastle in the league, shows they can score but struggle defensively."

AI’s Final verdict: “Given the current draw, Manchester City have the clearest edge due to their squad depth, experience, and historical success.

“Manchester City are the most likely winners based on their overall quality and cup pedigree. Yet, if an upset occurs, Aston Villa or Bournemouth stand out as plausible alternatives due to their form and favourable draws – but as of now, City’s the safest bet.”