Artificial Intelligence predicts where Brighton and Newcastle will finish this season after Amex Stadium draw

Reaction after Brighton’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle

Both Brighton and Newcastle remain in the mix for European football next season after their 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls are 10th in the table and fighting for a top eight finish which should be enough to see them qualify for Europa Conference League football.

Meanwhile the Champions League-chasing Magpies are fourth in the table – three points clear of sixth spot.

Both clubs have three matches remaining with Brighton at Wolves next week followed by Liverpool at the Amex and Tottenham away.

Newcastle welcome Chelsea to St James’ Park next week and then travel to Arsenal before a final home clash against Everton.

AI prediction for Brighton and Newcastle

So where will Brighton finish and can they qualify for Europe? We asked Grok AI, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, for it’s verdict.

"Brighton will most likely finish 9th,” was the final verdict. “Their attacking style should secure points against Wolves, but the Liverpool and Tottenham matches are tough, and Fulham’s goal difference advantage makes 8th a stretch.

"This aligns with sentiments on X, where one user predicts 11th but acknowledges 9th as feasible based on fixtures.”

Not the best prediction for Brighton but there was better news for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle as they look to return to Europe’s top tier.

"Newcastle will finish 5th with approximately 70 points, securing a Champions League spot due to England’s extra UEFA place,” said Grok. “Their strong home form and Isak’s scoring prowess should ensure wins against Everton and at least a point against Chelsea, but Arsenal’s quality may prove too much.

"This aligns with Opta’s analysis and sentiments on X.”

Isak cancels out Minteh

Alexander Isak’s late penalty salvaged Newcastle a draw at Brighton after his side had two second-half spot-kick awards overturned following VAR intervention.

The Magpies striker converted his 27th goal of the season two minutes from time when Seagulls substitute Yasin Ayari was punished for handling a Fabian Schar free-kick.

Referee Craig Pawson had earlier reversed his initial decision after replays showed Anthony Gordon was fouled just outside the box by Tariq Lamptey before doing so again following a dive by Joe Willock.

In their quest to qualify for the Champions League, Newcastle fell behind in the first half when Albion winger Yankuba Minteh opened the scoring against his former club.

VAR is a mixed blessing for Hurzeler

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler believes VAR disrupts the rhythm of games but is making football fairer.

Yet, having seen Pawson point to the spot three times at the other end, the German was left bemused by his side not being awarded a penalty at 1-0 following a potential foul by Sandro Tonali on Matt O’Riley.

“That’s the thing I don’t understand because when there’s not even a touch (on Willock) he makes a whistle and gives a penalty for them,” said Hurzeler, whose team remain 10th.

“I don’t see that there’s a big difference from the foul from T (Lamptey) on Gordon and the foul from whoever it was on Matt O’Riley. I don’t see a big difference.

“I think if he gives the penalty, VAR has no chance to overturn it.

“If we did not have VAR, we would sit here and we would talk about someone (Willock) who tried to get a penalty without a touch.

“That confirms my opinion again that VAR makes football more fair, but of course it breaks the rhythm and takes a long time, so sometimes it’s very frustrating how long it takes.

“On the one side it’s very positive, on the other side we all know it breaks the rhythm of the game.”