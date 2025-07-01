Ate a próxima Joao Pedro. You came, you saw, but unfortunately for all concerned you never quite conquered.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will come as no surprise that when the news broke regarding the Albion’s Brazilian centre forward’s £50m-plus transfer to Stamford Bridge, a number of my Chelsea mates texted to ask what exactly the Blues were getting?

In all honesty I answered: A quality striker but unfortunately a player with more baggage than a rich American widow going up the gangplank of the QE2. The term ‘complex character’ doesn’t even scratch the surface – that said he gave us some great moments, especially in Europe, and I sincerely wish him well at his new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a slight sense of regret, I thought when I first saw him turn out for the Albion against newly promoted Luton almost two years ago that he might finally be the player to usurp Albion legend Mark Lawrenson as, for me, the greatest player to ever pull on a blue and white shirt.

Kaoru Mitoma - will he or won't he leave this summer? Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Don’t worry Lawro – you’ll be on that pedestal for at least a little bit longer.

But it was actually before news of Pedro’s move up the A24 that a post on North Stand Chat forum caught my attention, on a thread which speculated on which players, aside from Pedro, would be leaving the Amex this summer.

‘Bob’, a long-time NSC member, posted that he felt Kaoru Mitoma was irreplaceable. But is he?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club celebrated their 124th birthday last week, but the popular Japanese winger has only been with the Albion for four of those years, so we got on fine without him for the 120 years before that.

Joao Pedro is on his way to Chelsea | Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

So if and when, and hopefully it’s not too soon, he does go, the Albion will do what they did when the aforementioned Lawrenson left in 1981, or Bobby Zamora in 2003 or World Cup winner Alexis MacAllister in the summer of 2023 – they will adapt and move on.

It’s almost now beyond debate that Mitoma is one of the greatest, most exciting players to play for Brighton – in my opinion, like Pedro, still not at Lawrenson’s level, but who knows in the future?

With some exciting signings already, and more rumoured in the pipeline, this could still prove to be Mitoma’s vintage season at the Amex, and in a World Cup year, that’s even more beneficial to the player and the Albion for his transfer value.

Let’s just enjoy him while he’s here, and hopefully when he does eventually leave, and they all do, his legacy doesn’t have the same caveat Pedro’s exit has had.