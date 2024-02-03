Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 96th minute penalty by former Albion midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh secured a 2-1 win for Iran in the quarter final stage.

Mitoma had come on as a 67th minute substitute, with the score tied at 1-1.

Speaking after Brighton’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace, Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi said: “I am really sorry for Japan for their defeat, because I love Japan.

"I love the Japanese people, but I am very happy that we can have one of the best players for us, because Kaoru Mitoma is crucial for us and I am looking forward to watching him playing with us."

The forward made two appearances in the competition but did not register a goal contribution, as he works his way back to full fitness after suffering ankle ligament damage in the draw at Crystal Palace in December.

De Zerbi had been surprised by Mitoma’s inclusion in the Japan squad.

Speaking last month, he said: "I'm really surprised because my medical staff told me Mitoma needs four, six weeks for his injury.

Japan's Kaoru Mitoma fights for the ball with Iran's defender Ramin Rezaeian during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup quarter-final (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

"For me, it's difficult to think he can play in the Asian Cup.

"But I am a fan of Mitoma, of all my players, so if they can play for their national team I am very happy and very proud."

The 26-year-old’s return will be a huge boost for Brighton, who have been without a natural winger since Mitoma and Simon Adingra left to play for their countries.