Brighton star is having a tough time on loan in La Liga

Brighton's Valentin Barco could call time on his frustrating loan with Sevilla next month.

Barco, 20, joined the La Liga club on a season loan but Sevilla manager García Pimienta admits that maybe cut short.

The Argentina left back has just three starts this term and has seen just 286 minutes of La Liga action across seven appearances.

Brighton left back Valentin Barco (R) has struggled while on loan at Sevilla

“There’s a whole month left," Pimienta said to Estadio Deportivo. "Players who are not playing are starting to participate. When the January market arrives, we will sit down to talk and even players who are not playing may perhaps ask to leave because they are not happy with their situation."

Brighton signed Barco from Boca Juniors for around £8m in January 2024. He has made six Premier League appearances for the Seagulls and is contracted until June 2028.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has been keeping an eye on his young left back and has not ruled out a January return.

"I follow all of them [players on loan]," said Hurzeler last week. "Because I experienced them here as a coach and I experienced young players who want to improve, who have big, big potential. I like the idea of giving them a loan and to see how they develop."

On Barco's troubles with Sevilla, the German head coach added: "Not every loan can be a success but every loan gives you an experience to grow and also a thing where you might have to improve and feedback where you might have to improve. Then we have to see how it continues with the next loan and the next loan.

"When we look at Barco, it is not an easy situation. It is also a different league so to adapt there is for sure not that easy. But Barco has great potential and I am sure he will go his way."