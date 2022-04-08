Graham Potter will likely be without the services of Adam Webster and Adam Lallana once more as they face the Gunners, however.

Webster has been out with a groin injury sustained in the 2-0 loss at Man United last March, while Lallana has been struggling with a hamstring issue.

Both were hoping to feature last week against Norwich but the match arrived too soon for the influential duo.

Potter confirmed that Webster and Lallana are close to full fitness but are unlikely to be fit enough start against Champions League-chasing Arsenal.

“Adam Webster has made some more progress and has been training a little with the group,” said the Albion head coach. “He may be involved at the weekend but we will see.

“He will not be starting but could be involved in the squad.

“Adam Lallana has taken a step forward as well. So closer to being involved. We will make a decision tomorrow but more likely to be in the squad.”

