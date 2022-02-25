Defender Adam Webster missed the painful 3-0 loss to Burnley last week with a groin issue and the clash against Steven Gerrard’s team this Saturday will also arrive too soon.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu is also still struggling with his hamstring issue.

The good news however is that skipper Lewis Dunk will be available once more following his suspension.

Dunk was working his way back to full fitness following his knee injury but received a suspension following his red card at Old Trafford.

The skipper was missed against Burnley and Potter believes it will be a real boost to have him back.

Potter said, “Both [Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu] look like they maybe struggling. It’s a little bit of a setback for Adam.

The weekend will also come to soon for Enock. Which is a shame but hopefully next week.

“Adam is not quite ready, so we need to keep working with him there. A little disappointing but these things happen.”

Of Dunk, Potter added: “It’s been a frustrating time for Lewis. He was just getting that match fitness. To be suspended it was frustrating but from a team perspective, nice to have him back.”

