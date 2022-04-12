Mwepu admitted it was great to be back after his fine display helped Albion end their winless at the Emirates Stadium.

The midfielder has been sidelined since January with a hamstring issue and Brighton had gained just one point from their last seven matches, with their last win way back in February at Watford.

Mwepu, 24, was the driving force in Albion’s midfield and it was his pass that teed-up Leo Trossard to open the scoring for Graham Potter‘s team.

The Zambia international then capped a brilliant individual performance with a well-taken second half goal after clever approach play from Trossrad and debutant Moises Caicedo.

“Happy,” said Mwepu speaking to BBC Sussex after the match. “Very satisfied and a very massive three points for us.

“We understood the tactics and the system and from the gaffer and we did so well from the beginning to the end.

“We defended well and were aggressive on the ball. We know how Arsenal play. They are good players and we wanted to be aggressive on the pitch and we did that well. That was good from a tactical point.

“I saw the ball coming and I just wanted to hit it hard and thank god it went in.”

Brighton’s midfield was impressive as they out-hustled and over-powered the Gunners. It’s the first time Potter has unleashed Yves Bissouma, Caicedo and Mwepu as a midfield trio.

Mwepu added: “It is the first the three of us have played and we played well and we connected well.

“Going forward hopefully we can help each other more in games and get the best from each other.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Man United favourites for Tielemans Manchester United are one of the leading clubs interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer. (Tuttosport) Photo Sales

2. Gunners weigh up Luiz raid Arsenal are lining up a new move for Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz after failing to land him in January. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

3. Toon eye Trossard Newcastle United are interested in signing Brighton winger Leandro Trossard as a potential replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

4. Ings could be used in Bissouma swap Aston Villa could offer Danny Ings to Brighton in a swap deal for Yves Bissouma. (Mirror) Photo Sales