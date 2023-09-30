Teenage midfielder Jack Hinshelwood will make his first Premier League start for Brighton, as they face Aston Villa this afternoon (Saturday, September 30).

The Worthing-born 18-year-old is one of nine changes from Albion’s Carabao Cup defeat against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Pervis Estupinan and Kaoru Mitoma are the only players to keep their place in the team, with Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati among the substitutes.

Returning to the starting XI is Jason Steele, Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Solly March, Billy Gilmour, Danny Welbeck and Evan Ferguson.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi was forced into some key decisions prior to the Premier League clash against Aston Villa. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

De Zerbi has made four changes to the side that started the 3-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League last week.

Bart Verbruggen, Facundo Buonanotte, Mahmoud Dahoud and Simon Adingra are the players to make way.

The Seagulls are currently third in the Premier League having won five from their first six fixtures. They arrive however having won just once in their last three in all competitions following defeats to to AEK Athens and Chelsea in the Europa League and Carabao Cup respectively.

De Zerbi had a few injury issues to contend with pre-match with Pascal Gross, James Milner and Adam Lallana all unavailable. Question were also raised this week when Fati was substituted at halftime against Chelsea. On the plus side however, teenage striker Ferguson was passed fit having had knee and illness concerns in recent weeks.

De Zerbi will be delighted to have Dunk back after he missed the defeat at Stamford Bridge in midweek.

The Italian said: "Dunk and Kaoru Mitoma are different in terms of personality and characteristics.

"For example, Pascal Gross in midfield gives us more personality and courage and he can be important in build-up and one of the best [at] scoring goals for us. And Lewis, it is difficult to replace him. He is very important."

Here’s how Brighton will line-up:

Steele, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Hinshelwood, Gilmour, March, Welbeck, Mitoma, Ferguson

Substitutes: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Igor, Dahoud, Joao Pedro, Baleba, Adingra, van Hecke, Fati.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Diaby, Zaniolo, Watkins.