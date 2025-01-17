Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann believes Evan Ferguson should leave Brighton this January transfer window.

The Ireland international has struggled for minutes this season having worked his way back from a long-term injury last term.

West Ham have been linked with Ferguson in this window and new Hammers boss Graham Potter gave the 20-year-old his Brighton debut during his time on the south coast.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion has been linked with a move away this January

Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with a swoop for the attacker, who is currently struggling with another ankle injury and has made just two Premier League starts this term.

“Ferguson had an injury which kept him out for a long time,” said Hamman to BestOffShoreSportsbook.org. “Which certainly didn't help but he's a hugely talented player and he's got to be playing games now.

“I think he’s at a stage now that coming on for 10 or 15 minutes is simply not enough. I think there are a lot of teams, including German teams, who will probably look at him as a potential signing.

“He is a fantastic player who holds up the ball well and is very intelligent in his play. He holds up the ball and is a very good finisher. Sometimes managers just don’t fancy some players as much as others and that looks to be happening at Brighton.

“It seems as though Fabian Hurzeler isn’t keen on him because he hasn’t made much of an effort to give him game time and get him into the side, so a loan might be best.

“He has been linked with a loan to Liverpool but would he definitely play? I think Arsenal are lacking a player like Ferguson but sitting on the bench would do him no good. He needs to join a team in which he is certain to play.”

Hamman also feels his lack of minutes at Brighton is having an impact on his international career with Ireland.

"Evan Ferguson’s lack of game time is harming the Republic of Ireland national team because he needs to have a rhythm. Regardless of your age.

“His confidence cannot be high when you are sitting on the bench and he needs to make a decision with what he wants to do next.

“It’s not up to the Irish FA but I’m sure they would be happy to see him go elsewhere and have an influence, it would help the nation.”