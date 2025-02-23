'At the moment' – Brighton boss gives his verdict on £40m Leeds United transfer after statement at Southampton

Albion’s £40m summer arrival is starting to fulfil his huge potential

Striker Georginio Rutter gave another impressive display as Brighton dismantled Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium.

Goals from Joao Pedro, Georginio, Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood sealed a comfortable afternoon's work and moved the Seagulls to eighth in the Premier League.

Georginio, 22, was key to much of Brighton’s best attacking play and his second-half strike took his tally to eight goals, with five assists in all competitions for the season following his record £40m summer transfer from Leeds United.

Georginio Rutter of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's second goal at Southampton

Georginio’s ability to link the play and his physicality has been a major asset for Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler. Georginio has combined well with Pedro and Welbeck so far this term and

his form was also a major reason why Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso were allowed to leave on loan, to West Ham and Ipswich Town respectively.

"I think what he proved to us is that he can work hard and that he's a player who can make the difference,” said Hurzeler on Georginio after the 4-0 triumph at St Mary’s.

"He needed a little bit of time to adapt to the Premier League, to adapt to the intensity, also his body needed a little bit of time, but now at the moment, he's in impressive form.

“He understands the game more and more, he understands his value, he understands how he can use his body against his opponent, and therefore I'm quite happy that he's in our team.

"That he builds now the connections and the relationships to his teammates.”

Georginio was the most expensive arrival as Brighton spent more than £200m last summer on the likes of Ferdi Kadioglu, Brajan Gruda, Mats Wieffer, Matt O’Rielly and Yankuba Minteh. Georginio has probably been the pick of the bunch so far but Hurzeler says it’s his job to improve all the Albion players.

“I try to focus on improving the player,” said the German. “Not only Georgi, in general, every individual player, and that's my job. He's starting to hit the target, that's a true thing, and we work hard on these things,

"He works hard on these things because I think he understands now that it's not only about making assists, it's only how I can be more dangerous for the opponent, how can I increase my potential in the opponent's box.

"How has to be my positioning, how has to be my movement before I receive the ball to score, because in the end I think every player wants to score goals, and he needs to be more present in the opponent's box, and that's what he tried to do.”

