Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed there is a new frontrunner in the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moisés Caicedo.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have all held a long-term interest in the Ecuadorian, who expressed his desire to exit the Amex in January.

Albion turned down a reported £70m offer from the Gunners during the winter transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal’s interest in the 21-year-old has cooled in recent weeks as the Premier League runners-up look to complete a deal for West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

Mikel Arteta’s side have reportedly submitted a bid worth £105m for Rice. Arsenal’s bid of £100m and £5m in add-ons would equal the British record Treble-winners Manchester City paid for midfielder Jack Grealish in 2021.

Man United, meanwhile, looked to have turned to Caicedo as an alternative for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. United have seen three bids turned down for the Cobham academy graduate, but it is understood the two clubs are prepared to meet this week to thrash out a deal.

This has opened the door for the Blues to pursue a move for Caicedo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Times claimed Chelsea were not prepared to meet the £80m valuation set by the Seagulls, but Romano revealed negotiations between the two parties will begin within the next 24-48 hours.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed there is a new frontrunner in the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moisés Caicedo. Picture by Warren Little/Getty Images

Romano tweeted: “EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea are set to open talks with Brighton for Moisés Caicedo as negotiations between clubs starting within 24/48h. #CFC

“Personal terms, not as issue — now Chelsea prepared to ‘attack’ the deal.