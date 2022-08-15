'Attractive' - Sergio Aguero makes Brighton for Europe claim – plus Everton, Newcastle and Aston Villa surprises

The former City star – often so prolific against the Seagulls – has been impressed with the progress Brighton have made under Graham Potter during the last two seasons.
Brighton, who have four points from their opening two Premier League matches, have played some decent football and beat Man United 2-1 at Old Trafford before drawing 0-0 with Newcastle at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.
Brighton played well against Eddie Howe's men but just failed to apply that finishing touch.
Despite the stalemate, Aguero believes Albion, Newcastle and Aston Villa will push for the Europe this campaign.
"There is always a surprise team and this year there are many who can give the note,” Aguero, 34, said to Stake.com. “Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brighton...there are many who will fight for a place in Europe.”
“Everton could be a surprise package this year and Villa, Newcastle and Brighton could all have brilliant campaigns,” he added.
“There are always surprises in the Premier League. All the teams have been reinforced very well and incorporated great players. Before I mentioned Aston Villa, Newcastle, which is always a difficult place, Brighton who have been playing very attractive football."