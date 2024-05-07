'Authorised' - Brighton ace cuts short season loan amid £30m summer transfer decision
Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Steven Alzate has returned early from his season loan in Belgium with Standard Liege.
Alzate, 25, is out of contract this summer and will likely leave the Seagulls this summer after seven years with Albion, having joined from Leyton Orient in 2017.
The Colombia international made 25 appearances for Liege in all competitions this season, with two goals and four assists.
A statement from Standard Liege read: “We have authorised an early return of Steven. With our club now wanting to put focus on the players who will be here next season, it was right to allow Steven to return to Brighton for the remainder of the season."
Despite losing midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo last summer, the Seagulls allowed Alzate to leave on loan. It’s difficult to see him breaking into the first team next season with Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Carlos Baleba, Jakub Moder and Jack Hinshelwood all pushing for starting roles in the central area. Albion have also been linked with a summer move for £30m Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.