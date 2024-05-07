Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate has arrived back early from his loan at Standard de Liège

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Steven Alzate has returned early from his season loan in Belgium with Standard Liege.

Alzate, 25, is out of contract this summer and will likely leave the Seagulls this summer after seven years with Albion, having joined from Leyton Orient in 2017.

The Colombia international made 25 appearances for Liege in all competitions this season, with two goals and four assists.

A statement from Standard Liege read: “We have authorised an early return of Steven. With our club now wanting to put focus on the players who will be here next season, it was right to allow Steven to return to Brighton for the remainder of the season."