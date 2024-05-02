Award winning Brighton star hands Tony Bloom a major transfer decision after £16m outlay on rival
Brighton loan goalkeeper Carl Rushworth says he has developed massively at Swansea during his season loan in the Championship.
Rushworth will return to Brighton this summer and could push for the first team next term having made 45 league appearances, with 10 clean sheets and landing Swansea’s players’ player of the year and the fans’ player of the year.
Rushworth thrived on loan under head coach Luke Williams and head of goalkeeping Martyn Margetson, who is also England’s goalkeeping coach.
“I have developed massively, I think the change from the beginning of the season to now has been night and day really, it’s completely different,” said the 23-year-old who is contracted with Brighton until June 2027.
“There is so much I have learned, that’s one of the most exciting things I am going to take away from this loan, as well as working with the gaffer and with Marge every day.
“Since the new gaffer came in, it is so similar to how it is at Brighton and I am just feeding off that. He has got so much knowledge and detail in the philosophy he wants to play.
“With Marge, he is the England goalkeeping coach and working with him every single day. I want to get to that level and I hope I have made a positive impression on him.”
Of scooping the two awards, Rushworth, speaking to Swansea city.com, added: “The awards mean such a lot. To be recognised by your teammates who see you grafting every day is really special, and then there’s also the one from the fans. I am really proud to receive them both.”
Brighton now have a major decision to make with Rushworth. Is he ready to rival Jason Steele and £16m Dutch keeper Bart Verbruggen in Roberto De Zerbi’s first team, or will it be another loan?
