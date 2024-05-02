Award winning Brighton star hands Tony Bloom a major transfer decision after £16m outlay on rival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton loan goalkeeper Carl Rushworth says he has developed massively at Swansea during his season loan in the Championship.

Rushworth will return to Brighton this summer and could push for the first team next term having made 45 league appearances, with 10 clean sheets and landing Swansea’s players’ player of the year and the fans’ player of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushworth thrived on loan under head coach Luke Williams and head of goalkeeping Martyn Margetson, who is also England’s goalkeeping coach.

Brighton loan goalkeeper Carl Rushworth impressed at Swansea City

“I have developed massively, I think the change from the beginning of the season to now has been night and day really, it’s completely different,” said the 23-year-old who is contracted with Brighton until June 2027.

“There is so much I have learned, that’s one of the most exciting things I am going to take away from this loan, as well as working with the gaffer and with Marge every day.

“Since the new gaffer came in, it is so similar to how it is at Brighton and I am just feeding off that. He has got so much knowledge and detail in the philosophy he wants to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Marge, he is the England goalkeeping coach and working with him every single day. I want to get to that level and I hope I have made a positive impression on him.”

Of scooping the two awards, Rushworth, speaking to Swansea city.com, added: “The awards mean such a lot. To be recognised by your teammates who see you grafting every day is really special, and then there’s also the one from the fans. I am really proud to receive them both.”