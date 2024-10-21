'Back soon' - Brighton star issues injury update after worrying dash to A&E

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion’s medical team will be keeping a close eye on their star striker this week ahead of the clash against Wolves.

Brighton, who are fifth in the Premier League after their 1-0 win at Newcastle last Saturday, now turn their attentions to this weekend where they welcome Gary O’Neil’s struggling Wolves.

The Seagulls have a number of injury concerns, none more than so Danny Welbeck who netted the first half winner at Newcastle before being stretchered off with a back injury after colliding with Magpies defender Fabian Schar.

Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's first goal before his injury at Newcastle

The former Arsenal and Manchester striker received lengthy treatment on the pitch and was also given oxygen as he was carried off before being taken to hospital.

Welbeck, who has five goals in the Premier League this term and has even been tipped for England recall, hopes to be back soon.

"Still a bit sore,” posted the 33-year-old. “But after some extra checks and scan today, I’m pleased to say I should be back in training soon.

"Thanks to our medical staff and Newcastle Royal Infirmary A&E for their care and professionalism. Also to the boys for waiting for me to get home. Huge three points.”

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler added: “I knew [when I came] he had great talent and he’s a great team-mate and very supportive. He’s not only a great footballer but a great team-mate and personality.

“He has a feeling for the dynamics of the team and he tries to connect the players. That’s very important for me.

"At the time he scored we didn’t deserve the goal, but Danny showed his quality. We worked the move well. It’s impressive how Danny works for the team and counter presses. He is a role model for the younger players and when you work hard like he does you get what you deserve."