The early stages of the Premier League season has given Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler plenty to ponder as they pause for the international break.

The Seagulls are 12th in the standings with nine points from the first seven matches with three draws, two wins and two losses.

Last Sunday they drew 1-1 at lowly Wolves as a late header from Jan Paul van Hecke sealed a point. Once again the Seagulls struggled to break through a low defensive block and once again midfielder Carlos Baleba was substituted at halftime.

The Cameroon international has been hooked at the break three times this season as he struggles for form and fitness after links of a summer move to Manchester United

They resume Premier League action on October 18 as they welcome Newcastle United to the Amex Stadium.

Here’s Brighton’s best XI as it stands...

1 . Fabian Hurzeler Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has taken a tough line with Carlos Baleba this season | Getty Images

2 . Bart Verbruggen - GK The Dutch stopper was unlucky at Wolves but seems to be back to his best after a slow start to the season. | Getty Images

3 . Mats Wieffer - RB Wieffer was back in the starting XI at Wolves after a knee issue and was a little off the pace. Brighton's best right back when fit and firing. | Wolves via Getty Images