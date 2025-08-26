Baleba dropped, Wieffer new role: The Brighton line up Fabian Hurzeler needs to try - gallery

The Seagulls created chances and missed a penalty against David Moyes team but goals from Iliman Ndiaye and James Garner sealed the win for the Toffees.

Brighton have just one point from their first two Premier League matches and are back in action on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup at Oxford United.

Fabian Hurzeler will look to make plenty changes at the Kassam Stadium and then hope to fire back in the Premier League as Manchester City visit the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

So how can Hurzeler get the spark back in the team and what is the best midfield option as Carlos Baleba continues to struggle? Here’s the Brighton line up Fabian Hurzeler needs to try...

1 . Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler saw his side suffer a 2-0 loss against Everton Photo: Ryan Pierse

2 . Bart Verbruggen - GK The Dutch goalkeeper perhaps should have saved Everton's second goal but he remains Hurzeler's trusted No 1. Photo: Michael Regan

3 . Joel Veltman - RB Brighton's experienced and reliable defender could return to the right back slot, which should allow Mats Wieffer to go to his preferred midfield role Photo: GLYN KIRK