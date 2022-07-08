'Barcelona DNA' - Ex-Manchester City star urges Pep Guardiola to add £50m Brighton talent to Kalvin Phillips and Erling Haaland spree

Former Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna believes Brighton’s Marc Cucurella is the ideal addition for Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions.

City have boosted their impressive squad with the arrival of striker Erling Haaland and midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guardiola remains keen to add a left-sided player, with Albion’s player of the year Marc Cucurella top of their list.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has made some impressive additions to his Premier League champions and also remains interested in Brighton star Marc Cucurella

Cucurella, who progressed through the youth ranks at Barcelona, joined Brighton from La Liga outfit Getafe at the start of last season for £15.4m.

The Spaniard enjoyed an impressive first term in the Premier League and helped Brighton to a ninth place finish – their highest ever in the top flight.

Albion are determined to keep their £50m rated star and Cucurella, 23, is currently back in preseason with Graham Potter’s team.

Sagna however feels now is the right time for the former Barcelona man to move on.

"Well he has Barca DNA,” says Sagna. “[He] knows Pep and knows how he wants to play.

"For me it makes sense. He had an amazing season. I have a lot of respect for Brighton because they are brave when they recruit players and they give opportunities to young players, they have a way of playing and they know what they want to do on the pitch.

"I think it could be the right time for him to make the move and for him, going to City should be easier than going to another big club because he knows Pep.