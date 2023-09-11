Barcelona loan star confirmed for Man United as two injuries worry Brighton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto de Zerbi could unleash Barcelona loan star Ansu Fati at Manchester United this Saturday.
Brighton have a few injuries concerns in attack for the trip to Old Trafford with former Red Danny Welbeck, teenage striker Evan Ferguson both doubts with Paraguay international Julio Enciso ruled out for four weeks.
It could well open the door for Barcelona loan Fati to make his first appearance for the Seagulls following his surprise loan switch from the Catalan giants late in the transfer window.
Fati, 20, was struggling for regular game time at the Nou Camp and De Zerbi convinced the Spain international to have a season in the Premier League with the Seagulls. The Guinea-Bissau born forward arrived with no option to buy and Brighton reportedly agreed to pay 80 per cent of his wages for the duration of his stay.
The new arrival did not feature in Brighton’s 3-1 win against Newcastle just prior to the break but watched on from the stands and could now be line to play at Old Trafford.
Speaking ahead of the Newcastle match De Zerbi hinted Fait would be available for the next game – meaning Man United. The injury issues with Ferguson and Welbeck could well make that even more likely.
"[For Newcastle] it was not the best solution [for Fati and Carlos Baleba to play]. They have not yet started working with us. We have to give them the right time to be inside, to come inside to work. Then we will be there, next game.”
De Zerbi added: “I’m very pleased, it’s a big player. We lost Enciso and we needed one big player. We are lucky because we have a lot of young players, potential top players and it will be one responsibility more.”
Man United have had a stuttering start to the season and will now be without their attacker Antony who has been allowed a leave of absence in order to address allegations made against him of violence towards women.
The 23-year-old earlier this week was dropped from the Brazil squad after accusations of physical aggression on several occasions since January towards his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin, which are being investigated by police and which he denies.
United, fresh from dealing with Mason Greenwood’s exit from the club, said in a statement: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony.
“Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.”