Barnsley and Huddersfield join Wrexham and Birmingham in race to sign in-demand Brighton midfielder
The Athletic’s Brighton correspondent Andy Naylor revealed that Birmingham City, Oxford United and Wrexham have all held talks with the former Scotland under-21 international.
Major League Soccer outfit Vancouver Whitecaps have also shown an interest in signing Leonard, according to Naylor.
The 22-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan at Northampton Town, helping the Cobblers secure promotion to League One in 2022-23.
During his time at Sixfields, Leonard made 97 appearances and scored six goals.
The midfielder has reported to pre-season training while his Albion future waits to be resolved.
