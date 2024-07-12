Barnsley and Huddersfield join Wrexham and Birmingham in race to sign in-demand Brighton midfielder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barnsley and Huddersfield Town have joined the race to sign in-demand Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard, according to the The Athletic.

The Athletic’s Brighton correspondent Andy Naylor revealed that Birmingham City, Oxford United and Wrexham have all held talks with the former Scotland under-21 international.

Major League Soccer outfit Vancouver Whitecaps have also shown an interest in signing Leonard, according to Naylor.

The 22-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan at Northampton Town, helping the Cobblers secure promotion to League One in 2022-23.

During his time at Sixfields, Leonard made 97 appearances and scored six goals.

The midfielder has reported to pre-season training while his Albion future waits to be resolved.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Marc Leonard of Northampton Town in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Exeter City at Sixfields on April 20, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

