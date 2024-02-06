Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Albion bounced back in style from the miserable 4-0 defeat at Luton, with Lewis Dunk, Jack Hinshelwood, Facundo Buonanotte and Joao Pedro grabbing goals in a superb 4-1 win at the Amex Stadium.

“We know it's a derby and today we wanted it even a little bit more after what happened in Luton,” Verbruggen told reporters after the match.

"Everybody really wanted to win.

Bart Verbruggen makes a save from Jefferson Lerma during Brighton's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“We are motivated for every game but when you have a defeat like that, you know you have to bounce back. I think the group did a pretty good job to get it out of our heads as soon as possible and be positive again.

“I think we did well today – they didn't cause us major problems with their press. The team prepared well.

“I wouldn't want to say it's a turning point. Of course it gives us confidence but we already had confidence.

"We are working in the right way and going in the right direction. Keep doing what we're doing and results will come.”

The Dutchman, 21, said the fourth goal, scored by in-form Joao Pedro and assisted sensationally by Danny Welbeck, was his favourite moment from the game.

He explained: “I think the last goal was a piece of brilliance from Joao and Danny.

"I liked the second goal too, as it started from playing out from the back. To get the third goal so soon after the second goal was a massive blow for them. They never got over it.

"I enjoyed not only the goals but the way we played. The boys showed their creativity and quality higher up the pitch.

“I think you guys [journalists] enjoyed it and I enjoyed it.”

One Albion star, in particular, also came in for praise from his goalkeeper.

That was Jack Hinshelwood whose classy header – from Tariq Lamptey’s cross – doubled the hosts’ lead in the first-half.

Verbruggen said he wasn't surprised by the nature of the finish.

"He scored before with his head,” the goalkeeper said. “He is doing so well for us and becoming such an important player.

"To be as stable as he is for his age, is brilliant. He's doing such a good job but has to keep going, keep improving.

"Hopefully we will enjoy a lot more of his goals. I think he always celebrates the most, especially at home. The fans love him and they should.

"He's a Brighton boy and loves the club so much. He deserves it. We love it when he celebrates with the fans. Keep giving us reasons to celebrate.”

Verbruggen was also asked if he is enjoying sharing the number one role with Jason Steele.

“It’s the first time I have experienced [this rotation],” he said.

"It has its challenges but there are good sides about it. The most important thing is I can genuinely say Jason is a brilliant person.

"I'm trying to be the person I can as well. Ultimately we both know it's about the team.