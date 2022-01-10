BBC team of the season 2021-22: Fans pick two Brighton stars alongside Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Declan Rice

Brighton and Hove Albion's flying wing back Tariq Lamptey has impressed in the Premier League this season

After each Premier League fixture, the BBC Sport website gives supporters the chance to rate each player who featured that day out of 10.

The numbers have been crunched and an intriguing and powerful looking line-up has been created.

In order to qualify for the team of the season, every player selected must have played a minimum of nine Premier League games.

Perhaps surprisingly selected ahead of Man City's Ederson, but the Gunner has proved many people wrong this season and is the regular No 1 at the Emirates

You can continue to rate the players during Premier League games and up to half an hour after the final whistle. The average score of each player will determine your team of the year in May.

Has been in sparkling form on the right flank for Albion. Fully recovered from his hamstring injury and one of England's finest young talents

Many thought his PL career was over after a tough loan spell at Celtic. Has proved the doubters wrong this term and has been a high class performer for Albion

Probably the best defender in the world and rightfully takes his place in the starting XI. Could still learn a trick or two playing alongside Duffy!

Liverpool rapid left back takes his place on the left. Quite the combo on the flanks with Robertson and Lamptey!

A deserved inclusion for the Chelsea man on loan at Palace this season. Has been one of the best midfielders in the PL this season and always offers a goal threat

Performs at a consistently high level for West Ham this season and a huge factor in the Hammers' fine season to date. How long can they keep him at West Ham?

Every team in the worlds needs an N'Golo Kante and the BBC's starting XI is no different. Clever on the ball, covers so much ground and tactically aware. World class

Liverpool's chief goal threat and has pace to burn. Fantastic left foot and his goals and assist numbers are staggering. Impossible to leave out

The Hammer was voted as the best man to lead the front line. Has converted well to the role as the main striker and thrived under David Moyes at the London Stadium