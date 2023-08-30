BREAKING
'Being considered' - Chelsea swoop late to scupper Brighton's move for long-term target

Brighton and Hove Albion face a huge battle to land their long-term target Cole Palmer from Manchester City
By Derren Howard
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 15:02 BST
Manchester City's Cole Palmer is wanted by Chelsea and had been linked with BrightonManchester City's Cole Palmer is wanted by Chelsea and had been linked with Brighton
Manchester City's Cole Palmer is wanted by Chelsea and had been linked with Brighton

The Seagulls have been tracking Palmer throughout the summer transfer window and were reportedly keen on a loan or permanent move for the Manchester City ace.

Palmer, 21, has impressed in patches for Pep Guardiola’s champions but regular minutes on the pitch for the young England star has been challenging.

Palmer scored for City in the season curtain raiser against Arsenal in the Community Shield and then made a substitute appearance in the Premier League win at Burnley.

He also scored in the final of the European Super Cup as his team beat Seville on penalties.

Brighton are keen to add Palmer to their attacking options and perhaps even more so following a knee injury to Julio Enciso, which could keep the Paraguay ace out for four months.

Big spending Chelsea however have today made a decisive move for the playmaker with a reported initial bid of £35m, which has been rejected by City. Guardiola’s team are said to be holding out for £50m and Chelsea could yet return with a £45m offer.

Football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: “EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea add Cole Palmer to list of talented offensive players being considered for final addition! Chelsea are set to open talks soon as they see Palmer as best solution. It remains to be seen Man City position on Palmer but Chelsea really want him.”

