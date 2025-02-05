The transfer window may have closed but Brighton and Hove Albion are already looking ahead to the summer – and they appear to have secured their latest new signing.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Athletic, Albion have agreed a deal to sign versatile teenager Clement Bischoff from Brøndby in the Danish Superliga.

Transfer expert David Ornstein wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “EXCL: Brighton secure deal to sign promising midfielder Clement Bischoff from Brøndby this summer. €8m fee (among biggest #BIF sales) + 5yr #BHAFC contract agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Move for 19-year-old left-sided Denmark youth international in process of being finalised.”

Tony Bloom (L) and Paul Barber (R) already have their eyes on the summer transfer window (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Seagulls have moved quickly to sign Bischoff, who has scored two goals and provided three assists in 17 games this season. A midfielder by trade, he can also play at left-back.

The Athletic has reported that the teenager will sign a five-year contract until the summer of 2030 – ‘with the move now in the process of being finalised’.

Ornstein added: “The Denmark youth international’s deal with Brondby expires in June 2026 and they have not managed to tie him down to fresh terms. It would be among the club’s biggest sales.”