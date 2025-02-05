'Being finalised' - Brighton and Hove Albion set to sign 'promising midfielder'
According to The Athletic, Albion have agreed a deal to sign versatile teenager Clement Bischoff from Brøndby in the Danish Superliga.
Transfer expert David Ornstein wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “EXCL: Brighton secure deal to sign promising midfielder Clement Bischoff from Brøndby this summer. €8m fee (among biggest #BIF sales) + 5yr #BHAFC contract agreed.
"Move for 19-year-old left-sided Denmark youth international in process of being finalised.”
The Seagulls have moved quickly to sign Bischoff, who has scored two goals and provided three assists in 17 games this season. A midfielder by trade, he can also play at left-back.
The Athletic has reported that the teenager will sign a five-year contract until the summer of 2030 – ‘with the move now in the process of being finalised’.
Ornstein added: “The Denmark youth international’s deal with Brondby expires in June 2026 and they have not managed to tie him down to fresh terms. It would be among the club’s biggest sales.”