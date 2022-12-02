'Ben White, Bissouma, Cucurella' – Is this Brighton's greatest ever XI to have featured in the Premier League - gallery
Brighton and Hove Albion have steadily established themselves as a force in the top flight following their promotion in 2017 – but what is Albion’s best ever Premier League XI
Chris Hughton was at the helm when Albion were promoted and in that short period, the Seagulls have had some hugely talented players who have all helped to maintain their top flight status.
Head coach Graham Potter then arrived and progressed Albion’s style of play as the team went from battling relegation to competing with the established elite in the top 10. When Potter departed for the riches of Chelsea, Brighton were a lofty fourth in the table and new manager Roberto De Zerbi will now hope to continue a push for European qualification when the Premier League season resumes after the Qatar World Cup.
Players such as Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross, Solly March and Glenn Murray (now retired) have all been vital to Albion’s progress in the Premier League, while Yves Bissouma, Ben White and Marc Cucurella added their touch of star quality before sealing lucrative moves away.
Here, Sussex World selects it’s greatest ever XI to have featured in the Premier League...