'Ben White, Bissouma, Cucurella' – Is this Brighton's greatest ever XI to have featured in the Premier League - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion have steadily established themselves as a force in the top flight following their promotion in 2017 – but what is Albion’s best ever Premier League XI

Chris Hughton was at the helm when Albion were promoted and in that short period, the Seagulls have had some hugely talented players who have all helped to maintain their top flight status.

Head coach Graham Potter then arrived and progressed Albion’s style of play as the team went from battling relegation to competing with the established elite in the top 10. When Potter departed for the riches of Chelsea, Brighton were a lofty fourth in the table and new manager Roberto De Zerbi will now hope to continue a push for European qualification when the Premier League season resumes after the Qatar World Cup.

Players such as Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross, Solly March and Glenn Murray (now retired) have all been vital to Albion’s progress in the Premier League, while Yves Bissouma, Ben White and Marc Cucurella added their touch of star quality before sealing lucrative moves away.

Here, Sussex World selects it’s greatest ever XI to have featured in the Premier League...

1. Rob Sanchez - GK The Spanish goalkeeper has established himself as the Albion No 1. Maty Ryan's contribution cannot be forgotten and it was a tough call to hand Sanchez his big chance, which he grasped with both hands! Photo: Charlie Crowhurst Photo Sales

2. Ben White - D Played for one full season under Potter and he is possibly one of the most naturally gifted defenders ever seen in an Albion shirt. Earned his £50m move to Arsenal has since helped the Gunners to to the top of the table. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3. Adam Webster - D The defender was one of Potter's first signings as he arrived for £20m plus from Bristol City. Important to Albion's style of play of bringing the ball out from the back. He proved a major factor in progressing the team's style of play under Potter and just gets the nod ahead of Shane Duffy. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

4. Lewis Dunk - D He remains the best and most important player at Albion. The skipper is the foundation everything is built upon. Helped keep the Seagulls up in the early stages and then had the commitment and talent to improve, grow and lead the team. Photo: BEN STANSALL Photo Sales