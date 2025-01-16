Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-Albion ace Glenn Murray believes the Seagulls have a special talent

Former Brighton striker Glenn Murray feels Carlos Baleba can surpass the achievements of Yves Bissouma and Moises Caicedo.

Baleba joined the Seagulls from Lille for around £23m in 2023 and had slow a slow start to his career under previous boss Roberto De Zerbi.

The 21-year-old has however thrived under new head coach Fabian Hurzeler and has emerged as one of the top talents in the Premier League.

Carlos Baleba has been the pick of Brighton's midfielders this season

The Cameroon international is a powerful and skilful presence in the midfield and has so far made 17 appearances in the top flight this term, with two goals and an assist.

Baleba is the latest defensive midfielder to make a major impact at the Amex Stadium – following on from Yves Bissouma and Moises Caicedo, who made lucrative moves to Tottenham and Chelsea respectively.

Murray, speaking to 10bet, said: “The list goes on – my former club at Brighton. There's a number of young players coming through. It is packed with potential and Carlos Baleba, as a DM, I think he’s got even more potential than Yves Bissouma and Moises Caicedo.

"Brighton have had quite a rich vein of defensive midfielders coming through. I think this kid's better than both of those. I think he's absolutely exceptional.”

Baleba will next be in Premier League action for Brighton tonight as they travel to Ipswich Town.

Brighton have slipped to 10th in the Premier League after eight games without a win in the competition, drawing six of those.

Liam Delap has scored in successive games for improving Ipswich to take his tally to eight this season.

Hurzeler said: “He’s the whole package and has had impressive performances for someone so young.

“He uses his body plays like an experienced striker and can finish the attacks.

“So it’s a big weapon and he’s a big danger with what Ipswich have in him. But we shouldn’t reduce Ipswich only on Delap.

“They are a team who can play out from the back, defend really compact and don’t give you much space between the lines. It will be a challenge to compete against them.”