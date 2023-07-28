Colwill was excellent last season at Brighton during his season long loan. He formed a fine defensive partnership alongside Albion skipper Lewis Dunk and the Seagulls were keen to make the deal permanent for the 21-year-old.

Chelsea rejected an initial offer of £30m earlier this window and it is reported that Brighton returned with a increased bid of £40m that was also rebuffed. Albion remain interested and would like Colwill to be included as part of the deal that could see Moises Caicedo move in the opposite direction.

Chelsea are determined to land Caicedo and have so far bid £80m for Brighton's Ecuador international but Albion are holding out £100m. Colwill has previously been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City but Pochettino has been hugely impressed with his young charge in pre-season and wants to keep him at the club.

Chelsea's Levi Colwill featured against Brighton in the Premier League Summer Series last weekend

“I am happy with him, his performance was good today, better than what I expected because it is only the first game with us after the season with Brighton. I am so happy, he can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England," said the Chelsea manager.”

Yesterday Chelsea drew 1-1 with Newcastle in the Premier League Summer Series thanks to an opening effort from Nicolas Jackson as Miguel Almiron levelled for the Magpies on 45 minutes.

Pochettino's team complete their American pre-season trip against Fulham on Sunday at the FedEx Field.

