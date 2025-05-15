Botafogo's defender Cuiabano is wanted by Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton hope to seal the signing of Brazilian left sided player Cuiabano from Botafogo.

Transfer expert David Ornstein posted that Brighton have made two bids for the 22-year-old of around £4m with add-ons.

Cuiabano, who is also wanted by Turkish club Fenerbache, can play as a left midfielder or at left back.

Ornstein wrote: "EXCL: Brighton & Hove Albion pursuing deal to sign left-sided player Cuiabano from Botafogo. Already 2 #BHAFC offers turned down by #Botafogo; €5m+2m / €5m+3m. Fenerbahce saw €6m+2m rejected in Jan. Interest building for 22yo Brazilian.”

Cuiabano has made 19 appearances for the Brazilian Série A club this term with two goals and three assists.

The former Gremio man is contracted with Botafogo – who won the Serie A title last season – until June 2027.

Ecuador international Pervis Estupinan is the current first choice left back at Brighton but Albion are short of cover in his absence.

Fabian Hurzeler has previously used right back Tariq Lamptey and midfielder Jack Hinshelwood at left back when Estupinan is unavailable.

Brighton also have Argentina international Valentin Barco on loan at Strasbourg but the 20-year-old left sided player is expected to complete a permanent move to the French club this summer for around £10m.

Albion have already spent around £35m this year with three players set to arrive this summer. Greek striker Stefanos Tzimas joins from FC Nürnberg for around £22m, 18-year-old left winger Tommy Watson signed from Sunderland for around £10m and approximately £3m was spent on South Korean teenage talent Yoon Doyoung from Daejeon Hana Citizen.

Brighton are ninth in the Premier League table and have two more matches of the Premier League to go. This Monday they welcome champions Liverpool to the Amex Stadium and they conclude the following Sunday on May 25 at Tottenham.

