'Bids coming in’ – Brighton player tipped to be worth £100m following latest link, Arsenal 'open talks' with £17m midfield star

Brighton's new head coach Roberto De Zerbi has already stated his admiration for midfielder Moises Caicedo who continues to be linked with Premier League rivals

Roberto De Zerbi's team have just 10 Premier League matches before the January transfer window swings open and midfielder Moises Caicedo is set to be at the centre of much transfer talk once again.

Last month Liverpool were set to be readying a £42m bid for the Ecuador international and then manager Graham Potter famously said, "that wouldn't buy his boots."

Potter, now at Chelsea, would likely be interested in taking his former charge to Stamford Bridge, while Arsenal and Man United are also keen on the 20-year-old.

De Zerbi has already highlighted Caicedo as one of his key players and Brighton are currently under no pressure to sell.

Last summer they banked more than £100m with the sales of Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Neal Maupay and also gained more than £20m following the exit of Potter and his backroom team to Chelsea.

The season before they sold Ben White to arsenal for £50m and Dan Burn to Newcastle for £13m.

De Zerbi will want to keep one of his best young talents but as we have seen before with Cucurella, if a huge offer arrives and the players wants to go, Albion will sell.

Caicedo – who was previously tipped to worth £100m – is focussed on Albion for now and wants regular football ahead of the Qatar World Cup but quite what happens after that looks uncertain.

"I’m very focused on Brighton and the World Cup. They (Chelsea) are one of the best teams in the world and nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that," said Caicedo when responding to recent speculation. "It’d be a dream to be in the best teams and succeed there."

