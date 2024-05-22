Neal Maupay and Adam Lallana had a love hate relationship at Brighton

Adam Lallana was known to be a vocal presence in the dressing room and at training during his time at Brighton.

The former Liverpool man and Champions League winner was one of the senior figures at Albion to drive standards and sometimes it caused 'bust-ups' with one player in-particular.

Lallana, speaking to the Albion YouTube channel with Paul Hayward and Glenn Murray, looked back on his time with the Seagulls and admitted he and former striker Neal Maupay butted heads numerous times.

Maupay, 27, is a fiery figure himself and scored 27 goals with seven assists during his 109 games for Brighton. He joined Albion from Brentford in 2019 for around £12m and then moved to Everton for £15m in 2022. The Frenchman struggled at Goodison Park and switched back to Brentford on loan last season, scoring six goals with three assists.

Lallana, who played his final game for Brighton last Sunday against Man United, said: "I’ll openly say it. Me and Neal Maupay had a couple of big big bust-ups early on. I’ve got a good relationship with Neal now and when he left I was actually sad to see him leave because I thought, Neal just became a different person in the end.