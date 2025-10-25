Big Carlos Baleba call - Brighton's XI to face Man United predicted

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler insists he has no concerns with Carlos Baleba ahead of the trip to Manchester United.

The Red Devils pushed hard to sign Baleba in the summer transfer window and the speculation unsettled Brighton's Cameroon's international.

Baleba's form has been patchy this term but showed encouraging signs in last Saturday's 2-1 win against Newcastle.

Hurzeler said: “It's the next step for him as a person, to overcome these rumours, to overcome this noise.

“It's only noise that tries to distract him from performing for us, for Brighton. He really has to focus on the things he can influence and he can't influence the rumours, he can't influence the noise around him.

“He can only influence the things he's doing on the pitch, how he asks for the ball, how he's positioned when he receives the ball, how good are his angles, how much effort he shows against the ball, how intense he can be against the ball. That's the main thing he needs to focus on. The rest is just noise.”

Here’s how Albion could line-up for this one...

1 . Bart Verbruggen - GK The Dutch stopper is starting to find his best form after an unconvincing start. | Getty Images

2 . Mats Wieffer - RB Played very well against Newcastle and a likely starter as Joel Veltman struggles with injury | Getty Images

3 . Lewis Dunk - CB The experienced skipper will need to be at his best at Old Trafford | Getty Images