Former Manchester United and Dutch defender Jaap Stam says goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen will be on the move from Brighton soon.

Verbruggen, 22, has been excellent for Fabian Hurzeler's team this season and has firmly established himself as the No 1 ahead of Jason Steele. The goalkeeper was exceptional during the 2-1 loss at Liverpool last Saturday and made two remarkable saves to deny Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez.

The Netherland's international joined Brighton from Anderlecht for around £16m in 2023 and is contracted with the Seagulls until 2028. He has already been linked with big moves to Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

“I can’t imagine that this boy won’t go to a big club in the foreseeable future. I am impressed by his goalkeeping qualities,” Stam said on the Stam & Weijland podcast, via Sport Witness.

“His reflexes are incredibly good. He catches important balls, but also on the ball, he has that, calm in the way he plays.

“And his passing, he is incredibly consistent in the way he plays and incredibly important for Brighton, in what they want to do. I can’t imagine this boy playing for Brighton for much longer.”

Last season, under previous boss Roberto De Zerbi, Verbruggen and Steele were often rotated but this term Hurzeler immediately made Verburggen his main man.

“For me it’s clear that we will have a No 1 this season and there will be clear roles for them," said the German at the start of the campaign. “I will be very straight with this communication and I will be very honest with them.

“I think Bart showed especially in the Euros how good he is the potential he has. He can be one of the best goalkeepers in the world if he keeps improving. He has a great future.”