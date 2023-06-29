‘Big club with a big history' – Brighton winger joins Rangers on season-long loan deal

A Brighton & Hove Albion winger will spend the 2023-24 campaign on a season-long loan with Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers.

Abdallah Sima, who signed for Albion in 2021 from Slavia Prague, spent last season on loan with French Ligue 1 side Angers.

The 22-year-old Senegal international’s loan with Rangers will commence on July 1, and be subject to international clearance.

Seagulls technical director David Weir said: “Abdallah had a really strong finish to last season in France, after initially being disrupted by injury — but he once again showed his ability when he did play, and the potential he offers.

“We are hoping he can get a good run of games with Rangers this coming season, both domestically and in European competition, and we will keep a close eye on his progress.”

Sima scored five goals from 19 starts with Angers last season; and the loan followed a similar spell with Stoke City in 2021-22.

He began his youth career in Senegal before a move to French side Thonon Evian. He joined Czech side FC Taborsko early in 2020, moving to Slavia later that year.

His 16 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for Slavia in the 2020-21 season helped them reach the Europa League quarter-finals, and to a seventh league title.

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Abdallah Sima - pictured in action while on loan at French club Angers last season - will spend the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Glasgow Rangers. Picture by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to Rangers’ website, Sima said: “Rangers is a big club with a big history. I played here for Slavia Prague two or three years ago and when I came here I liked it so for me it is very exciting to join Rangers.

“I spoke with Michael Beale [Ranger manager] and it was a very natural conversation, he told me about Rangers and about how we will be playing. I already knew a bit about how Rangers play so when they called me I was very honoured.”

Beale added: “We are delighted to have Abdallah join us for the forthcoming season. He is a player I’m excited to work with, he has excellent variety in his game and can fulfil a number of attacking positions in our team.

“He has recently turned 22-years-old and has experienced playing in three domestic top divisions, in the Europa league and is a senior international for Senegal. We met a few weeks ago and discussed at length his alignment to our style of play and his future development as a player.

“He is someone I have followed closely since his breakthrough in the Czech Republic and I am extremely pleased to have Abdallah join the squad at the very start of pre-season.