Liverpool have endured a stuttering start to the 2022-23 season. The Reds have won just two of their first six Premier League games and were thumped 4-1 by Napoli in their opening UEFA Champions League group stage game.

Liverpool occupy eighth position in the Premier League after six games, four points and places behind Albion.

Speaking to The Mirror, Henderson, who has just returned from a hamstring injury, said: "This is a big game for us, definitely. It'll be tough as well because Brighton are a very good side, as they've shown over the course of the start of the season.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed that Saturday’s home Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion is a ‘big game’ for the Reds. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

"It is important, but it will be difficult, and we hope that the fans will be along with us on Saturday as I'm sure they will be.

"Graham Potter did an amazing job there and they've got some great players, they're a really good team and difficult to play against as we've found out before in the past.

"They've now got a new manager [Roberto De Zerbi] which normally would give them a lot of energy. Players will be right at it, I'm sure of that, so we need to make sure that we are as well.

"If we perform at the level that we can then hopefully it can be a good day for us."

