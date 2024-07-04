‘Big impression’ – Highly-rated Brighton talent returns to Championship outfit on season-long loan
The 19-year-old, who joined Albion from Charlton Athletic in 2022, made 19 appearances on loan for the Owls last season.
He a played a key role in helping them retain their Championship status, keeping eight clean sheets.
His stint at Hillsborough was the third loan spell of his career, having made 28 appearances in the first half of last season in League One with Oxford United.
Previously to that he played nine games for Crewe in League Two in 2023.
Beadle has represented England at all age groups up to under-20 and signed a new contract with Brighton in January until June 2028.
Albion technical director David Weir said: “James made a big impression at Sheffield Wednesday last season and enjoyed his loan spell there.
“So this is a good move for him to continue to develop in an environment he knows well.
“We’ll be monitoring his progress throughout the season and we wish him well.”
