Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has some key decisions to make ahead of Brighton’s trip to Wolves.
The full back areas are uncertain at the moment as Joel Veltman, who has started the last four Premier League matches, is sidelined with a calf issue.
Fit-again Mats Wieffer may be the preferred option at right back, although Ferdi Kadioglu could also shift to the right if Maxim De Cuyper is fit enough to start on the left as he builds up full fitness from a knee issue.
Kaoru Mitoma has also been out of sorts of late, which could see Yankuba Minteh switch to left wing and Brajan Gruda start on the right, although £10m summer arrival from Sunderland, Tommy Watson, is also pushing for his first Premier League start.
Up top, Danny Welbeck, fresh from his brace from the bench at Chelsea, is hoping to return to the XI as Georginio struggles for goals.
Here’s how Albion could line-up at Wolves...