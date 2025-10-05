Big Kaoru Mitoma decision made by Fabian Hurzeler ahead of Wolves - Brighton predicted XI

Published 5th Oct 2025, 09:02 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2025, 11:04 BST

Wolves vs Brighton in the Premier League at Molineux Stadium - Sunday 2pm

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has some key decisions to make ahead of Brighton’s trip to Wolves.

The full back areas are uncertain at the moment as Joel Veltman, who has started the last four Premier League matches, is sidelined with a calf issue.

Fit-again Mats Wieffer may be the preferred option at right back, although Ferdi Kadioglu could also shift to the right if Maxim De Cuyper is fit enough to start on the left as he builds up full fitness from a knee issue.

Kaoru Mitoma has also been out of sorts of late, which could see Yankuba Minteh switch to left wing and Brajan Gruda start on the right, although £10m summer arrival from Sunderland, Tommy Watson, is also pushing for his first Premier League start.

Up top, Danny Welbeck, fresh from his brace from the bench at Chelsea, is hoping to return to the XI as Georginio struggles for goals.

Here’s how Albion could line-up at Wolves...

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler faces some tough decisions ahead of Wolves

Fabian Hurzeler

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler faces some tough decisions ahead of Wolves

The Dutchman is Fabian Hurzeler's main man between the sticks for Premier League matches

Bart Verbruggen - GK

The Dutchman is Fabian Hurzeler's main man between the sticks for Premier League matches

The Dutchman looks back to full fitness after a knee issue and should start at right back in Veltman's absence

Mats Wieffer - RB

The Dutchman looks back to full fitness after a knee issue and should start at right back in Veltman's absence

Albion's third Dutchman on the team sheet with relish his battle with Strand Larsen

Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

Albion's third Dutchman on the team sheet with relish his battle with Strand Larsen

