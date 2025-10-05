Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has some key decisions to make ahead of Brighton’s trip to Wolves.

The full back areas are uncertain at the moment as Joel Veltman, who has started the last four Premier League matches, is sidelined with a calf issue.

Fit-again Mats Wieffer may be the preferred option at right back, although Ferdi Kadioglu could also shift to the right if Maxim De Cuyper is fit enough to start on the left as he builds up full fitness from a knee issue.

Kaoru Mitoma has also been out of sorts of late, which could see Yankuba Minteh switch to left wing and Brajan Gruda start on the right, although £10m summer arrival from Sunderland, Tommy Watson, is also pushing for his first Premier League start.

Up top, Danny Welbeck, fresh from his brace from the bench at Chelsea, is hoping to return to the XI as Georginio struggles for goals.

Here’s how Albion could line-up at Wolves...

2 . Bart Verbruggen - GK The Dutchman is Fabian Hurzeler's main man between the sticks for Premier League matches | Wolves via Getty Images

3 . Mats Wieffer - RB The Dutchman looks back to full fitness after a knee issue and should start at right back in Veltman's absence | Wolves via Getty Images