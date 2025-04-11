Big Kaoru Mitoma injury update emerges as Brighton prepare for Leicester City
Brighton have yet another injury concern ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Leicester City.
Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma hobbled off the Selhurst Park pitch in the second half of the painful 2-1 loss at old rivals Crystal Palace last Saturday and is a doubt to face the Foxes.
Mitoma, 27, has been a key figure for head coach Fabian Hurzeler this term with eight goals and three assists from 36 appearances.
His ability to glide past defenders and his link-up play with Pervis Estupinan is a major threat to Premier League defences and makes him a firm favourite with the Albion fans.
"Mitoma is doubtful he will try in training today and we will see,” said Hurzeler in his pre-Leicester press conference.
The head coach later added: “It’s a hit on his heel. That is why we have to go day by day. It can change quickly.
“It is just a hit so it is more a feeling of pain. If you overcome this feeling of pain he is available and that is what we have to see today.
"We have to try now to get Mitoma back on the pitch today so that he is an option tomorrow. That is the thing we can influence."
It’s a problem for Hurzeler as James Milner (hamstring), Igor Julio (hamstring), Jason Steele (shoulder), Georginio (ankle), Adam Webster (thigh), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Tariq Lamptey (ankle) and Jan Paul van Hecke (suspended) are all sidelined.
Defender Joel Veltman has missed the last seven matches and remains a doubt for this one with an ankle issue.
Van Hecke’s absence could see £8m January signing Eiran Cashin make his first Premier League start following his move from Derby County.
