Big Kaoru Mitoma injury update emerges as Brighton prepare for Leicester City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another injury blow for Brighton ahead of their Premier League clash against Leicester City

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton have yet another injury concern ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Leicester City.

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma hobbled off the Selhurst Park pitch in the second half of the painful 2-1 loss at old rivals Crystal Palace last Saturday and is a doubt to face the Foxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitoma, 27, has been a key figure for head coach Fabian Hurzeler this term with eight goals and three assists from 36 appearances.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Jefferson Lerma of Crystal Palace

His ability to glide past defenders and his link-up play with Pervis Estupinan is a major threat to Premier League defences and makes him a firm favourite with the Albion fans.

"Mitoma is doubtful he will try in training today and we will see,” said Hurzeler in his pre-Leicester press conference.

The head coach later added: “It’s a hit on his heel. That is why we have to go day by day. It can change quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is just a hit so it is more a feeling of pain. If you overcome this feeling of pain he is available and that is what we have to see today.

"We have to try now to get Mitoma back on the pitch today so that he is an option tomorrow. That is the thing we can influence."

It’s a problem for Hurzeler as James Milner (hamstring), Igor Julio (hamstring), Jason Steele (shoulder), Georginio (ankle), Adam Webster (thigh), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Tariq Lamptey (ankle) and Jan Paul van Hecke (suspended) are all sidelined.

Defender Joel Veltman has missed the last seven matches and remains a doubt for this one with an ankle issue.

Van Hecke’s absence could see £8m January signing Eiran Cashin make his first Premier League start following his move from Derby County.