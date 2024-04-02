'Big miss' – De Zerbi confirms another season-ending injury blow for Brighton ahead of Brentford and Arsenal
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed teenager Jack Hinshelwood will miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury.
The impressive teenager has not been seen since his goalscoring display in the 4-1 home win against Crystal Palace last February.
Hinshelwood quickly became a trusted regular for De Zerbi this season and his ability to play at full-back and midfield greatly helped Brighton during an injury hit season.
His best displays came down the right flank as he claimed three Premier League goals in total during his breakthrough season. Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Brentford, De Zerbi confirmed Hinshelwood will not play again this term, calling him a "big miss".
Hinshelwood joins Solly March (knee) and Kaoru Mitoma (lower back) who have previously been ruled out for the campaign. March sustained his problem in October last year at Man City, while Mitoma last featured in the 5-1 win at Sheffield United.
There was however better news for 19-goal Brazilian striker Joao Pedro and Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso. "We have a lot of injured players but we have still a great team,” said De Zerbi.
"Joao Pedro played in an under-21s friendly on Saturday and did well. He can play tomorrow but it's not clear for how many minutes. [Julio] Enciso is similar."
