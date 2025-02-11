'Big player' - Brighton's £22m star makes rapid return after transfer confirmation

Stefanos Tzimas back in action for Nuremberg

Brighton's £22m new signing Stefanos Tzimas helped his loan club Nuremberg to a remarkable 4-3 victory in 2.Bundesliga last Saturday.

Tzimas, 19, joined Brighton on a five-year deal on the final day of the January transfer window and was then loaned back to Nuremberg.

The Greek attacker was straight back in action for Miroslav Klose's team as they enjoyed a thrilling late victory at fourth placed FC Magdeburg.

Tzimas played 90 minutes at the Avnet Arena but surprisingly was not among the goalscorers in this seven-goal contest.

Ondrej Karafiat opened the scoring for ninth placed Nuremberg before Marcus Mathisen levelled for the hosts. Two quick goals from Robin Knoche and Jean Hugonet made it 3-1 for Klose's men but Martin Kaars and Jean Hugonet levelled once again.

The entertaining contest looked to be heading for a draw until Julian Justvan netted the winner for Nuremberg in the 94th minute.

Tzimas and Nuremberg will be back in action this Sunday as they welcome struggling Ulm to the Max-Morlock-Stadion.

Tzimas has made 18 appearances in the German second tier this term and has 10 goals with two assists.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is familiar with Tzimas from his time coaching St. Pauli.

“Stefanos is still very young but he’s a quality player. I saw him a lot of times playing for Nuremberg and I know how tough the league is,” said the head coach after his signing was confirmed.

“He’s already shown that he has big quality and hopefully he has a good rest of the season for Nuremberg. We are really looking forward to working with him because I think he can be a big player for us.

“I now want him to focus on his role at Nuremberg. They have big goals for this season and are a big club so hopefully they can reach their goals with Stefanos.”

