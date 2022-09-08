'Big potential' – Thomas Frank issues Brentford statement amid Brighton link as Graham Potter seals Chelsea move

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has impressed in the Premier League and is one of the early contenders for the Brighton role

The high-flying Seagulls sit fourth in the top flight following a strong start to the season on the back of a maiden top-half finish last term.

Thomas Frank is one of the early contenders as the astute Dane’s reputation has rocketed during his successful spell with current club Brentford.

Frank arrived in England as an unknown quantity but ended the Bees’ 74-year top-flight exile before masterminding a mid-table finish last term.

A frosty relationship between Albion owner Tony Bloom and his Brentford counterpart Matthew Benham could prove a sticking point and Frank also distanced himself from the role ahead of Brentford’s Premier League clash with Southampton this weekend.

"Very happy here and a lot of unfinished business,” he said when asked about the speculation linking him to Albion.

"We have started the season well, big potential with the club and my focus is for the Southampton game.

“I am very happy for Graham Potter that he got the chance. A club like Chelsea the easy pick could have been Pochettino or Zidane.

"Two great coaches and well known for what they have known.