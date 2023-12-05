'Big risk' - Brighton boss gives injury update on star player as he prepares for Brentford

Roberto De Zerbi says Kaoru Mitoma should be fit to start against Brentford but Brighton won't have any players returning from injury for the Amex clash.

Albion are currently without Pervis Estupinan (thigh), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Adam Webster (knock), Danny Welbeck (muscular), Julio Enciso (knee), Ansu Fati (thigh), and Solly March (knee), plus Mahmoud Dahoud and Lewis Dunk are suspended.

Igor Julio, James Milner, and Mitoma all returned to action this week after their own respective injuries and now head coach De Zerbi says there have been no team news setbacks after his side's 3-2 loss to Chelsea on Sunday.

When asked if any players would return for Wednesday's clash on the south coast, De Zerbi said on Tuesday: "No. I think not. Today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) we will analyse the situation but I don't want to take a risk with potential new injuries. At the moment the squad that played at Stamford Bridge can play tomorrow.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion clashes with Ian Maatsen of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on December 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)