'Big risk' - Brighton boss gives injury update on star player as he prepares for Brentford
Albion are currently without Pervis Estupinan (thigh), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Adam Webster (knock), Danny Welbeck (muscular), Julio Enciso (knee), Ansu Fati (thigh), and Solly March (knee), plus Mahmoud Dahoud and Lewis Dunk are suspended.
Igor Julio, James Milner, and Mitoma all returned to action this week after their own respective injuries and now head coach De Zerbi says there have been no team news setbacks after his side's 3-2 loss to Chelsea on Sunday.
When asked if any players would return for Wednesday's clash on the south coast, De Zerbi said on Tuesday: "No. I think not. Today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) we will analyse the situation but I don't want to take a risk with potential new injuries. At the moment the squad that played at Stamford Bridge can play tomorrow.
"Yes, Mitoma didn't start against Chelsea because he played 65 minutes in Athens (last Thursday). It was a big risk for him to play for a long time. Tomorrow I think he can start but we will see tomorrow morning."