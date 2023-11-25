'Big shout here' - Former Manchester City man makes huge claim about Roberto De Zerbi
The Italian joined the Seagulls in September 2022 after Graham Potter's exit to Chelsea, and led them to a record-high sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season.
Albion are in a strong position to qualify for the Europa League knockout stages this term and the 44-year-old has brought an extremely attractive brand of football to the club.
Earlier this season, City manager Guardiola hailed the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss as one of the most influential managers in the past 20 years and now former Cityzens defender Richards feels he could replace the Spaniard at the Etihad.
He said on the latest episode of The Rest Is Football podcast: “De Zerbi, I am going to go with a big shout here, I am going to say the next Man City manager.”
Guardiola's contract at City runs until 2025 and it remains to be seen if he will extend his stay at the defending Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League holders.
De Zerbi's record at Brighton has led him to be linked with Real Madrid but his contract at the Sussex outfit does not expire until 2026.