Billy Gilmour injury update and Roberto De Zerbi admits regret as Brighton star suffers fresh setback

Brighton's Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour has missed Brighton's last four Premier League matches

Brighton and Hove Albion have 10 players on the injured list after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Solly March (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Kaoru Mitoma (back), Tariq Lamptey (muscular) Julio Enciso (muscular) James Milner (thigh), Adam Webster (muscular) Evan Ferguson (foot), Billy Gilmour (knee) and Pervis Estupinan (ankle) are currently all on the treatment table.

The Seagulls, who are 10th in the Premier League, now have a mini-break as they resume action on April 25 against title-chasing Man City at the Amex Stadium. It will hopefully give time for some of the walking wounded to recover, with Gilmour, Webster and Milner battling to be available.

Gilmour has not featured since returning from international duty with a knee issue. He missed the loss at Liverpool, the 0-0 draw at Brentford, the 3-0 home defeat to Arsenal and the uninspiring 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Speaking ahead of Turf Moor clash De Zerbi did say Gilmour, Webster and Milner are improving and could be available for selection in the coming weeks. After the City showdown, Brighton then travel to Bournemouth on April 28, before Villa (h), Newcastle (a), Chelsea (h) and finally Man United (h).

Home against Manchester City could be too soon but it’s looking likely Albion’s key midfielder could be in contention between now and the end of the season, with Villa at home on May 4 a very realistic target.

De Zerbi did however express regret after the Burnley match as left-back Pervis Estupinan hobbled off on 13 minutes with an ankle issue. The Ecuadorian has struggled with injuries this term and the latest is yet another setback for the £15m man.