Billy Gilmour injury update: Will he play again this season, what Roberto De Zerbi said ahead of Brentford and Arsenal?

Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour hopes to return before the end of the season

Brighton are optimistic Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour will return to action before the end of the Premier League season.

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi said ahead of his team’s trip to Liverpool the 22-year-old had returned from international duty with a knee injury and indicated he would be out for several weeks.

“Unfortunately Billy Gilmour can’t play for a lot of time,” said the Italian.

With the opening game of Euro 2024 a little over two months away, Gilmour sparked concern among Scotland supporters when he posted a picture of himself in front of his television wearing a knee brace as he prepared to watch his club-mates play at Anfield on Sunday.

Brighton still have nine league games to play – starting this Wednesday at Brentford – and club medics are said to be hopeful Gilmour will be fit to return before the end of the campaign and ensure he is available to go to the Euros with his country.

Gilmour played 67 minutes of Scotland’s 4-0 defeat away to the Netherlands before going off in the 69th minute of last Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at home to Northern Ireland.

The midfielder has won 25 caps since making his debut weeks before the last Euros in 2021 and has started seven of Scotland’s last nine matches.