Billy Gilmour, Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso – Brighton injury list in full and expected return dates ahead of Brentford and Arsenal

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 1st Apr 2024, 15:09 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 15:26 BST

Brighton and Hove Albion dropped down to ninth in the Premier League after Sunday’s narrow and hard-fought 2-1 loss at title-chasing Liverpool. Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls performed well at Anfield despite the numerous injuries that continue to hinder De Zerbi and his team. “We played against a great team,” said he Italian head coach after the loss at Liverpool. “I think we played well. We played a good game, we conceded too many shots,” he added. “We had the chance to score in the second half, especially in the last 15 minutes, but by then we have to be proud of the performance because playing without seven injured, very important players and competing how we did was great.” Next up for Brighton is an away trip to Brentford on Wednesday followed by Saturday’s home clash against title-chasing Arsenal.

Here the latest on all of Albion’s injuries and expected return dates...

Brighton striker Joao Pedro has been out for nine matches with a thigh injury

1.

Brighton striker Joao Pedro has been out for nine matches with a thigh injury Photo: BHAFC

The impressive teenager has not played since the 4-1 win against Palace and is likely to miss the rest of the season.

2. Jack Hinshelwood - foot

The impressive teenager has not played since the 4-1 win against Palace and is likely to miss the rest of the season. Photo: Mike Hewitt

The midfielder hoped to return in time for Liverpool but needs more time to recover from a thigh injury picked up at Luton. Brentford and Arsenal matches now looking unlikely.

3. James Milner - thigh

The midfielder hoped to return in time for Liverpool but needs more time to recover from a thigh injury picked up at Luton. Brentford and Arsenal matches now looking unlikely. Photo: GLYN KIRK

The Brazilian striker has missed the last nine games with a thigh injury. De Zerbi hoped he would be available for Liverpool but that proved too soon. Brentford or Arsenal is now looks more likely.

4. Joao Pedro - thigh

The Brazilian striker has missed the last nine games with a thigh injury. De Zerbi hoped he would be available for Liverpool but that proved too soon. Brentford or Arsenal is now looks more likely. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ArsenalBrightonBrentfordBilly GilmourPremier LeagueLiverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.