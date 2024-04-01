Brighton and Hove Albion dropped down to ninth in the Premier League after Sunday’s narrow and hard-fought 2-1 loss at title-chasing Liverpool. Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls performed well at Anfield despite the numerous injuries that continue to hinder De Zerbi and his team. “We played against a great team,” said he Italian head coach after the loss at Liverpool. “I think we played well. We played a good game, we conceded too many shots,” he added. “We had the chance to score in the second half, especially in the last 15 minutes, but by then we have to be proud of the performance because playing without seven injured, very important players and competing how we did was great.” Next up for Brighton is an away trip to Brentford on Wednesday followed by Saturday’s home clash against title-chasing Arsenal.