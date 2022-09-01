Billy Gilmour to Brighton and Moises Caicedo for Liverpool – plus 15 more Premier League transfers that could conclude before deadline

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton are said to be in the chase for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour on Premier League transfer deadline day

Albion boss Graham Potter will be keen to bolster his squad on deadline day after a decent start to the Premier League season.

Brighton tasted their first defeat of the new campaign on Tuesday night with a 2-1 loss at Fulham. But Potter’s men have 10 points from their first four matches and will look to get back to winning ways against a slow starting Leicester at the Amex Stadium.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before that however is today’s transfer deadline and the loss at Fulham highlighted Albion’s need for a new striker.

Danny Welbeck was not fit enough to start and Neal Maupay completed his £15m move to Everton lat week – it left Potter short of options up front.

Fans will be hoping Brighton can add to their striking ranks, while a new defender could also be on the cards. Albion have also been linked with Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour, Hungarian defender Attila Szalai and Fiorentina striker Christian Kouame.

Albion will also hope to maintain the services of their Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who continues to be linked with a £42m move to Liverpool.

Although Potter did say that fee wouldn’t even get his boots.

Here’s 15 other deals and the latest odds for the other deals that could go through today:

1. Cody Gakpo to Leeds United - 16/1

The bookies think it's more likely that Newcastle (14/1), Everton (9/1), Southampton (7/2) or Arsenal (2/1) will win the race for the forward's signature.

2. Jack Harrison to Newcastle - 6/1

The winger is tipped at 40/ 1 to return to the club where he spent seven years of his youth, Manchester United.

3. Lionel Messi to Manchester City - 33/1

The bookies are also offering 33/1 for the Argentine to join City's Manchester rivals or return to Barcelona.

4. Pedro Neto to Arsenal - 8/1

The Portuguese winger is tipped to replace Nicolas Pepe at the Emirates, with Manchester United (25/1) and Chelsea (33/1) alternative destinations.

5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea - 4/11

A Premier League return for the former Arsenal star is considered likely by the bookies, but Aubameyang's jaw fracture, following a violent break in at his home, could complicate a transfer.

6. Tyrone Mings to Leeds United - 33/1

The former Aston Villa captain could seek an exit after failing to gel with Villa boss Steven Gerrard - but the bookies say Leicester City (8/1) and West Ham (12/1) are more likely destinations.

7. Dan James to Tottenham Hotspur - 7/1

Leeds only signed the former Manchester United man very late on deadline day last summer - but James could be headed for London on a loan-to-buy deal.

8. Ben Brereton Diaz to Brighton - 25/1

The Chile international, who scored 22 Championship goals last season, has also been linked with a move to Everton.

9. Anthony Gordon to Chelsea - 9/2

One of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer could stagnate as bookies are offering 1/8 for the Scouser to stay at Goodison Park.

10. Jude Bellingham to Liverpool - 7/1

Offering odds on the former Birmingham forward's transfer to all of the Premier League 'top six', the bookies have identified Anfield as the most likely destination.

11. Armando Broja to Brighton - 33/1

The Chelsea man is more likely destined for Everton (7/2), according to the bookmakers.

12. Christian Pulisic to Man U - 16/1

Pulisic has fallen out of favour with Thomas Tuchel and could join fellow US internationals Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams at Elland Road.

13. Harry Maguire to Chelsea, 10/1

Amid rumours of discord with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, Maguire could also find a new home in Newcastle (12/1) or Leicester (12/1).

14. N'Golo Kanté to PSG - 9/1

After six years in blue, the 31-year-old could be set for a stint with the French giants.

15. Hakin Ziyech to Ajax - 14/1