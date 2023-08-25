David Moyes admitted that West Ham United’s poor record against Brighton & Hove Albion had become a ‘bit of a bugbear’ for the club.

The Hammers have not beaten the Seagulls since their promotion to the Premier League – a run that has spanned six years and 12 games.

The Irons last tasted success against Albion all the way back in 2012 when both sides were in the Championship. Ricardo Vaz Tê bagged to hat-trick as West Ham thrashed Brighton 6-0 at Upton Park in April 2012.

Both sides have come a long way since that day. Last season saw the Irons lift their first major trophy in 43 years – courtesy of their UEFA Europa Conference League final success over Fiorentina – while Albion achieved their highest-ever league finish and qualified for European football for the first time ever.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion is put under pressure by Angelo Ogbonna of West Ham United during last season's Premier League meeting between the two sides at the Amex. Picture by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

And the Hammers and the Seagulls have both enjoyed flying starts to the new campaign. Both sides are unbeaten in the Premier League after two games. Brighton sit top of the division after taking six points from six, while West Ham sit seventh after recording a win and a draw.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s league meeting between the two sides at the Amex, Moyes said he was desperate to end the Hammers’ rotten run against the Seagulls – but admitted Brighton were ‘arguably as difficult as they have ever been’ to play against.

He said: “We are playing a team that we have found it really hard to beat over the last few seasons. It has been a bit of a bugbear that we have not been able to beat them.

“We go there in good spirits, but they have won their first two matches by three goals or four goals in each game just about. So, they are in really good form, and we have to play extremely well to get a result. There is a first for everything so let’s hope this is the one.

“They’re difficult opponents and they are arguably as difficult as they have ever been. They are showing that by their league position. But I am looking forward to it.