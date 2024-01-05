Bournemouth's next January deal rapidly gathers pace as '£5m' Brighton and Luton Town target nears transfer

The latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove were linked with a bid to sign young Ecuador midfielder Óscar Zambrano but it appears Bournemouth are pressing ahead with the deal for the talented 19-year-old.

Zambrano has caught the attention of many Premier League clubs and has been compared to former Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Seagulls are no strangers to the South American market and previously nipped in ahead of Man United to sign Caicedo from Independiente del Valle for around £4m in 2021. Caicedo since moved on to Chelsea for an eye-water £115m but Brighton still have Ecuador’s Pervis Estupinan and Jermey Sarmiento (on loan at Ipswich) on their books.

Bournemouth however are said to be winning the race for the LDU Quito star, who has also been closely linked with Man United and Luton Town.

Ecuador's Oscar Zambrano (L) his expected to complete a move to the Premier League

