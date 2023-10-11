'Boy did he play well' - Former Tottenham boss keen on Brighton's latest talent after Liverpool blitz

BREAKING
Brighton and Hove Albion have unleashed yet another attacking gem this season
By Derren Howard
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:34 BST
Simon Adingra of Brighton impressed in the Premier League against LiverpoolSimon Adingra of Brighton impressed in the Premier League against Liverpool
Brighton attacking talent Simon Adingra has been praised by former Tottenham and West Ham boss Harry Redknapp.

Adingra, 21, was excellent from Brighton during the 2-2 draw against Liverpool as he scored a classy goal and caused Reds left back Andy Robertson numerous problems.

The Ivorian attacker joined Brighton for around £7m from Nordsjælland in 2022 and spent last term on loan at Union SG in Belgium. He looked razor sharp for the Seagulls in pre-season and has started the Premier League campaign well.

So far he has mainly been used as an impact player from the bench but against Liverpool he started and grabbed his chance in style. He could now be in contention for a starting role once again after the international break at Manchester City on October 21.

“I’ve been keeping my eye on Adingra during Brighton’s games this season and boy did he play well against Liverpool,” said Redknapp to www.betvictor.com. “Every time he got the ball he looked like he was going to do something with it.

"He was giving Robertson, such an experienced player, all sorts of problems. I liked his finish for his goal too, he took it nice and early. He was unlucky to not get another and gives Brighton a different dimension on that side.”

Related topics:Harry RedknappBrightonTottenhamLiverpoolWest HamBelgium